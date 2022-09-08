BREAKING: Harry and Meghan on their way to see the Queen at Balmoral

UPDATE: Memphis gunman arrested after shooting random victims and live streaming on Facebook Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 15:09

Meghan and Harry are still in the UK and are travelling up to see the Queen, who is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were due to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, are on their way to see the Queen after cancelling their appearance at the event.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland.”

The news that Harry and Meghan are on their way means that all four of the Queen’s children are at her side while Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, remains at home according to Kensington Palace as the kids started school today.

