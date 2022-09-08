BREAKING: Harry and Meghan on their way to see the Queen at Balmoral

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 15:09
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were due to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, are on their way to see the Queen after cancelling their appearance at the event.
A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland.”
The news that Harry and Meghan are on their way means that all four of the Queen’s children are at her side while Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, remains at home according to Kensington Palace as the kids started school today.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
