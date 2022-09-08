BREAKING: Memphis Police hunting active shooter allegedly live streaming as he drives round shooting people

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 2:24

Memphis Police hunting suspect allegedly live streaming as he drives round shooting people

Memphis Police Department is hunting an active shooter who is allegedly driving around the city randomly shooting members of the public while live-streaming his actions onto social media.

🚨BREAKING: Memphis Police is searching for a man who is allegedly driving around the city shooting at people and recording it on social media. The suspect is believed to be driving an Infinity or Nissan. He is considered armed and dangerous.pic.twitter.com/9Q7tUk8Mks — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) September 8, 2022

The 19-year-old male suspect is thought to be driving a grey Toyota SUV. He is considered armed and dangerous. Footage of one of his shootings is already circulating on Facebook after the suspect streamed it. It is too graphic to be shown here as it shows the moment he kills somebody in cold blood.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

