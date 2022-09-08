BREAKING: Memphis Police hunting active shooter allegedly live streaming as he drives round shooting people

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 2:24
Memphis Police hunting suspect allegedly live streaming as he drives round shooting people
Memphis Police are currently hunting a suspect who has allegedly been driving around the city and shooting members of the public at random. The individual is responsible for multiple shootings and is said to be live streaming his actions onto his social media account.
The 19-year-old male suspect is thought to be driving a grey Toyota SUV. He is considered armed and dangerous. Footage of one of his shootings is already circulating on Facebook after the suspect streamed it. It is too graphic to be shown here as it shows the moment he kills somebody in cold blood.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
