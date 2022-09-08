BREAKING NEWS: UK TV programmes interrupted to give urgent update on the Queen

By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 13:53

BREAKING NEWS: UK TV programmes interrupted to give urgent update on Queen

UK TV programmes have been interrupted to give an urgent update on the Queen, amid rising health concerns, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

TV programmes across the UK were interrupted with an urgent update on the Queen, as concerns for her health have escalated in the last hours.

The Palace issued an update on the Queen’s condition amid fears for her health, stating:

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

“Her Majesty’s immediate family members have been informed”, the palace added.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla are reportedly on their way to Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss stated: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle stated: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

“If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”

The news follows Boris Johnson saying goodbye to the nation as the UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss met with Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, September 6.