BREAKING UPDATE: Chelsea appoint Graham Potter following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

CHELSEA Football Club has announced the appointment of Graham Potter from Brighton following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

UPDATE 5.03 pm (September 8) – “Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the Club,” the London Club said on Thursday, September 8.

On making the move to Stamford Bridge, Potter said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.’

Todd Boehly, chairman, said: “We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, co-controlling owners, said: ‘Graham is a football innovator and winner on the pitch and a leader off the pitch. He has deeply impressed us with his ideas and approach to football.

“We are thrilled to partner with Graham to build a winning team, one that embodies the culture of collaboration, innovation, teamwork, player development, and a commitment to excellence on and off the pitch. We are fortunate to have Graham and his team as our partners in that journey.”

The club said that Potter will take charge of the team immediately.

ORIGINAL 11.19 am (September 7) – Chelsea Football Club sacked Head Coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday, September 7 after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the London club’s first Champions League group game on Tuesday, September 6.

The club said: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

It added: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Chelsea fans reacted to the news on social media.

One person wrote: “He was never the same. Antonio Conte ruined him.”

Another wrote: “The only sensible justification people ever gave me for Aubameyang joining Chelsea was that he’d played for Tuchel before…”

“New regime, same approach,” said another person.

“One Antonio handshake and this man’s whole career derailed 🤣😭” another person on Twitter wrote.

Posting a picture of former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, who was sacked last month, one person said: “This guy is available at the moment.”

While another wrote: “This is nuts. Days after spending €300M on getting the manager exactly what he wants and backing him to the fullest, makes no sense.”

