BREAKING UPDATE: Prince William drives Andrew, Edward and Sophie to Balmoral to be with the Queen

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 18:35

UPDATE 6.35 pm (September 8) – Senior family members have arrived at Balmoral to be with the Queen. Prince William drives Andrew, Edward and Sophie to Balmoral to be with the Queen

UPDATE 5.50 pm (September 8) – According to reports, Meghan did NOT travel with Harry to see the Queen at Balmoral.

UPDATE 17.12 pm (September 8) – CARS have left Aberdeen Airport and are making their way to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

UPDATE 4.30 pm (September 9) – Prince Charles has arrived at Balmoral to be at the side of his mother, the Queen, who is currently under medical supervision.

Nicholas Witchell, the BBC royal correspondent, said that Prince Charles is at Balmoral and will be at the Queen’s side. He is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

Cars are currently waiting at Aberdeen Airport for the arrival of the rest of the Queen’s immediate family members.

Once loaded into the cars, they will begin the 45-minute to one-hour journey to Balmoral in the wet Scottish weather.

ORIGINAL 3.09 pm (September 9) – Meghan and Harry are still in the UK and are travelling up to see the Queen, who is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were due to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, are on their way to see the Queen after cancelling their appearance at the event.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland.”

WellChild is the national UK children’s charity making it possible for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of in hospital, wherever possible.

The news that Harry and Meghan will join all the Queen’s children, who are either at or on the way to Balmoral, comes after news that Prince William is on his way too.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, remains at home according to Kensington Palace as the kids started school today.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, announced on Monday, August 22, that George, Charlotte and Louis would be moving school ahead of the start of the new school term.

Nine-year-old Prince George, Prince Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis started at Lambrook School, one of the UK’s leading independent preparatory schools. It is located in Winkfield Row, near Ascot.