Can PrivaCrip (PRCR) develop a more impressive ecosystem than Avalanche (AVAX)?

By EWN • 08 September 2022 • 12:16

With the rapid adoption of a variety of decentralised protocols in the cryptocurrency world, open-source projects have thrived. These have helped improve the privacy level of the blockchain ecosystem. Transactional privacy has long been a priority in the cryptocurrency world for a variety of blockchains, but there is still a need for a protocol with a programmable default for the degree to which underlying data are being exposed.

The new crypto PrivaCrip (PRCR) goal is to be an open-source protocol that enables a diverse range of privacy-preserving tools and applications via programmable privacy, as this will increase decentralised technology adoption and usability. The platform aims to develop Private Contracts, which is the next generation of smart contracts, to enable this alternative. These contracts will support encrypted input, state, and output, allowing for considerable design and implementation flexibility.

PrivaCrip (PRCR)

PrivaCrip (PRCR) is a layer one solution built with the Cosmos SDK that leverages the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, its solution is chain agnostic and compatible with a variety of networks that utilise the Cosmos InterBlockchain Communication protocol (IBC). The PrivaCrip protocol in order to ensure data privacy will make use of key management, encryption protocols, and Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) that are built into the hardware specification for all network validator nodes. Each node on the PrivaCrip (PRCR) platform performs computations for the purposes of verifiability, security, and consensus. The nodes on the PrivaCrip (PRCR) platform utilise TEEs to ensure the protection of the underlying data’s privacy during the computation. Thus, PrivaCrip (PRCR) aims to become the world’s foremost versatile, protection-empowered blockchain. Using security-preserving innovations to empower its clients to share their information to procure passive income while keeping it absolutely classified.

The PrivaCrip (PRCR) network will be supported by its native token PRIVATE, which will be used for governance, transactions, and gas fees on the platform. PrivaCrip (PRCR) will use inflation, block rewards, and staking to entice the PRIVATE token holders and validators to join the network. The platform’s community fee will be deducted from all block rewards and deposited in a fund called the Community Pool, which will be used to assist in funding proposals for on-chain governance that will advance the PrivaCrip Network ecosystem and protocol.

PrivaCrip (PRCR) network has put in place incentives for its presale stage as the platform prepares to reward early buyers, depending on the presale stage buyers can get up to 7% reward, 45% on the amount deposited, 30% when users register and buy within a 15 minute, and 18% on the blockchain the buyer buys it on such as ETH, BNB, USDT, BTC, etc. PrivaCrip (PRCR) network will also give a whopping 65% bonus to every buyer on their third purchase.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a level one blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralised applications (dApps). Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain have with similar features to Ethereum (ETH) in its usage of smart contracts to take care of many blockchain requests. The Avalanche (AVAX) aims to dethrone Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts. Avalanche (AVAX) currently boasts of a transaction speed of 5,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS). Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain’s transaction speed is one of the many features that makes it a formidable blockchain to get invested in.

Avalanche (AVAX) token holders, due to the decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), have the ability to decide the rate at which updates and upgrades are carried out on the platform. This gives the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain users voting powers. The Avalanche (AVAX) transaction fee is influenced by many factors in the blockchain, which majority of them rely on the transaction type and congestions in the network. Avalanche (AVAX) applied the deflationary token model as it has a policy of burning payments on the network to ensure that the crypto gets even more scarce over time. Avalanche (AVAX) is currently on its way to recovery from the recent dip in the cryptocurrency world. The coin has been stable for over a week now and has more tendency to increase in value soon.

Sponsored