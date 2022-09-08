By Anna Ellis • 08 September 2022 • 20:48

Charles is now officially king but how might he rule? Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

In line with protocol, the 73-year-old immediately became the 62nd British monarch to assume the throne once HM The Queen passed.

The coronation, the crowning ceremony for the new sovereign, won’t happen for a number of months, but his status as king is already set.

It has yet to be announced if Charles will now be called King Charles III, although that is likely, he is also able to choose to be called by one of his other names, Philip Arthur or George.

As king, Charles is also Britain’s head of state, as well as the head of state for other countries in the “Commonwealth Realm” that still recognize the monarch, including Australia, Canada, and the Bahamas.

In 2018, the queen also named Charles the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, which is the United Kingdom plus a group of 53 countries that have cultural or political ties to it, including as part of its former empire.

Charles: A brief history

The Prince of Wales, Charles Philip Arthur George, born on November 14, 1948, is the eldest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After receiving private schooling in London, Hampshire and Scotland Charles went to Trinity College in Cambridge in 1967.

The bachelor’s degree he earnt in 1971 was the first ever to be awarded to an heir to the British Crown.

In preparation for his investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969, Charles spent time at the University College of Wales to learn Welsh.

After spending time at the Royal Air Force College in Dartmouth, Charles took a tour of Duty with the Royal Navy.

Prince Charles founded the Prince of Wales Institute of Architecture in 1992 which later developed into the BRE Trust. The Trust is an organisation involved with urban regeneration.

Charles went on to marry Lady Diana Spencer on July 29 in 1981. The wedding was a global media event and watched by hundreds of millions of people

Prince William, their first son, was born on June 21, 1982, and Prince Henry (more popularly known as Harry) followed on September 15, 1984.

Sadly on December 9, 1992, it was announced that Charles and Diana would separate. In August 1996 the couple divorced.

Tragically a year later Diana died in a car accident in France.

On April 9, 2005, Prince Charles went on to marry Camilla Parker Bowles with whom he’d been in love with since he was a teenager in 2005.

In recent years mainly focused on his work as an environmental campaigner, advocating for organic farming and climate change mitigation.

What kind of king might Charles be?

Charles is the President of The Prince’s Charities, which is an umbrella group of 17 charities, all of which focus on one of the following four areas: the built environment, responsible business and enterprise, young people and education, and international sustainability.

The Prince’s Trust is the largest of these 17 charities and is focused on getting young people into education, training or employment.

While wife Camilla Parker-Bowles tends to the gardening, Charles is said to be studiously sitting at an easel creating watercolour landscapes as a hobby.

It is believed that Charles earns so much through his art that he is one of the UK’s highest-paid living artists donating the earnings to The Prince’s Charities.

Despite his success, the Prince has remained humble about his work writing in an Instagram post: “I am under no illusion that my sketches represent great art or a burgeoning talent! They represent, more than anything else, my particular form of ‘photograph album’ and, as such, means a great deal to me.”

It is highly likely that Charles, also known in circles as the “Climate King” will continue to champion issues he is already passionate about.

At the opening ceremony of last year’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Charles delivered a speech calling for urgent action and warning that time had “quite literally run out”.

It has also been suggested by royal experts that Charles will look to reduce the monarchy.

In her Royal Insight video series, Camilla Tominey said: “There’s this sense that Charles wants a slimmed-down monarchy to make sure that everybody is doing their bit and [there are] no so-called hangers-on.”

