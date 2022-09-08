By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 15:24
Chief Minister of Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar sends well wishes to the Queen. Image: Igor Martis/Shutterstock.com
Reacting to the news that Her Majesty the Queen is under medical supervision, the Chief Minister of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘The thoughts of the loyal people of Gibraltar are with Her Majesty the Queen at this time. We wish her well and will all hope and pray for her speedy recovery. God Save The Queen”
Mr Picardo is currently in London with the Deputy Chief Minster for meetings with the new Minister for Europe, Mr Leo Docherty MP.
