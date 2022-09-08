BREAKING: Suspected active shooter inside IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee

BREAKING NEWS: Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies aged 96 Close
By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 23:30

Suspected active shooter inside IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee

An active shooter has been reported inside the IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee.

 

A heavy police presence has been reported this evening, Thursday, September 8, at an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) facility in Memphis, Tennessee. There are unconfirmed reports of shots being fired inside the building on Getwell Rd. Local live footage shows that a large number of police vehicles have responded to the incident.

Police officers are reportedly searching inside the premises. No injuries have yet been reported and employees have been asked to evacuate. 

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

