BREAKING: Suspected active shooter inside IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 23:30

Suspected active shooter inside IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee

An active shooter has been reported inside the IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee.

A heavy police presence has been reported this evening, Thursday, September 8, at an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) facility in Memphis, Tennessee. There are unconfirmed reports of shots being fired inside the building on Getwell Rd. Local live footage shows that a large number of police vehicles have responded to the incident.

Police officers are reportedly searching inside the premises. No injuries have yet been reported and employees have been asked to evacuate.

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Active shooter reported at IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee#Memphis l #TN

Police are responding to unconfirmed reports of shots fired inside the building. Live footage shows a large police response underway.

More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VD3LYgCSU7 — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 8, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.