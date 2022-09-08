BREAKING: Suspected active shooter inside IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 23:30
Suspected active shooter inside IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee
A heavy police presence has been reported this evening, Thursday, September 8, at an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) facility in Memphis, Tennessee. There are unconfirmed reports of shots being fired inside the building on Getwell Rd. Local live footage shows that a large number of police vehicles have responded to the incident.
Police officers are reportedly searching inside the premises. No injuries have yet been reported and employees have been asked to evacuate.
🚨#UPDATE: Heavy police presence at the IRS building in #Memphis pic.twitter.com/G6DPSHnlmY
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 8, 2022
⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Active shooter reported at IRS building in Memphis, Tennessee#Memphis l #TNPolice are responding to unconfirmed reports of shots fired inside the building. Live footage shows a large police response underway.More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VD3LYgCSU7
— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) September 8, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
