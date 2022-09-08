By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 20:19

Early indicators of Queen Elizabeth II health decline during 2022 Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, early indicators of her declining health were visible earlier this year.

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had contracted Covid:

Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.”

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to wish the Queen well. He commented: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

On Tuesday, February 22, the Queen was forced to cancel all her virtual engagements for the day.

On Tuesday morning a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said:

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”

The Queen was triple jabbed. Her initial vaccination was in January 2021. She received her second shot in March, 2021 and reportedly also had a booster shot. It is thought that she has received her booster shot too.

Subsequent reports in March 12, 2022, claimed that Elizabeth II had been unable to walk her corgis due to deteriorating health spanning back an alleged six months.

Despite her last public engagement at this time having been on February 5, 2022, The Queen of England was insistent on attending Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29, despite her health deteriorating.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman stated at the time: “The Queen is currently intending to attend the service this morning.”

On April 6, during a virtual visit to the Royal London Hospital, the Queen revealed that Covid had left her ‘very tired and exhausted.’

During her virtual visit to the hospital, the Queen commented: “It [Covid] does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?”

The Queen spoke to Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina.

Asef had been admitted to hospital in 2020 with Covid. During his time in hospital two members of his family had died but despite weeks on a ventilator, he beat the virus.

The Queen was forced to pull out of another event on April, 25. Prince William attended the Anzac Day ceremony on her behalf, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in remembrance of the war dead of Australia and New Zealand.

The Duke of Cambridge also attended a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey in place of The Queen.

On Thursday, April 14, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall stepped in and represented the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

It was the first Maundy Service in which they represented the Queen.

An announcement was issued on Thursday, May 5 regarding The Queen’s participation at the 2022 summer Garden Parties.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman stated: “Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other Members of the Royal Family at this year’s Garden Parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course.”

The three events at Buckingham Palace – May 11, 18 and 25 – and The Holyroodhouse party on June 29 – were instead attended by family members of the Queen.

Following the summer house parties, it was announced that for the first time in 70 years, the Queen would not receive the salute from the Trooping the Colour parade and instead pass the honour to Charles, Prince of Wales.

The Trooping of the Colour which took place on Thursday, June, 2, at St James Park, marked the Queen’s official birthday and as always, saw the streets lined with crowds waving flags.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 2, Buckingham Palace said:

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.’

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend”.

‘The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion”, the statement concluded.

On June 14, The Queen was forced to pull out of the Royal Ascot due to mobility issues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.