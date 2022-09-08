By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 11:51

Huge search for Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi missing in Ukraine's Kherson region Credit: Facebook Arndt Ginzel

Social media is currently being flooded by posts urging for the search of missing Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi, believed to be in Ukraine’s Kherson region, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi reportedly went missing in Ukraine’s Kherson region on August 31.

The journalist’s German colleague Arndt Ginzel, took to Facebook to share the news:

“What happened with war reporter Mattia Sorbi? The Italian has been gone since August 31. In the morning, the freelancer from Milan wrote to us that he wants to travel to Oleksandrivka in the Kherson district.”

“The village is located about 50 km from Mykolayiv, in the red zone. The place is considered heavily contested.”

“When we arrived in Mykolaiv around 5 p.m. on August 31, Mattia Sorbi was no longer available. We phoned him the day before because we wanted to know how he assessed the situation on the southern front before we continued our journey from Zaporizhzhia to Mykolaiv.”

“The war reporter’s phone is still working, but no one answers or reads the news. All inquiries about the Italian at the local military administration came to nothing.”

“We were able to drive up to 12 km to Oleksandrivka. None of the villagers we spoke to saw Sorbi. Contacts from Oleksandrivka were not very optimistic.”

“Mattia Sorbi works as a war correspondent for the RAI television station, among others. We know him from Kharkiv, where the reporter reported on the course of the war as a one-man team.”

“Freelancers like Sorbi deliver pictures and reports from the Ukraine and take high risks. Maybe someone can give hints: Is Mattia Sorbi alive? Is he wounded, in captivity?”

The news of the missing Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi was also spread on Twitter:

Date and place of disappearance: Kherson region, direction village. Oleksandrivka

Circumstances of disappearance: unknown, previously – abduction If you have information on the whereabouts of MATTIA SORBI, please send the information to "FLASH" viber://pa?chatURI=flash_molniya — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 8, 2022

⚡️ ATTENTION! SEARCH!!! Disappeared: MATTIA SORBI Age: 43 years old (born 1979)

Height: 165 cm

Body Type: Average

Hair: dark brown

Status: war reporter

Location: Italy, Milan

Was wearing: the inscription on the clothes "PRESS"

Distinguishing marks: wears glasses — Malinda 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇵🇱 🇨🇦 (@TreasChest) September 8, 2022

Sembra che non si abbiano più notizie di un corrispondente italiano dal fronte ucraino, Mattia Sorbi. Sulla stampa italiana non se ne parla. https://t.co/APgtA5jKl2 — enzoⓂ️azza (@enzomazza) September 7, 2022

If you know anything about the fate of the reporter Mattia Sorbi – please let us know🙏https://t.co/f00FmmkJhb — Liza Clinical Wizard (@lizaclinwizard) September 6, 2022

