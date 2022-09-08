By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 11:51
Huge search for Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi missing in Ukraine's Kherson region Credit: Facebook Arndt Ginzel
Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi reportedly went missing in Ukraine’s Kherson region on August 31.
The journalist’s German colleague Arndt Ginzel, took to Facebook to share the news:
“What happened with war reporter Mattia Sorbi? The Italian has been gone since August 31. In the morning, the freelancer from Milan wrote to us that he wants to travel to Oleksandrivka in the Kherson district.”
“The village is located about 50 km from Mykolayiv, in the red zone. The place is considered heavily contested.”
“When we arrived in Mykolaiv around 5 p.m. on August 31, Mattia Sorbi was no longer available. We phoned him the day before because we wanted to know how he assessed the situation on the southern front before we continued our journey from Zaporizhzhia to Mykolaiv.”
“The war reporter’s phone is still working, but no one answers or reads the news. All inquiries about the Italian at the local military administration came to nothing.”
“We were able to drive up to 12 km to Oleksandrivka. None of the villagers we spoke to saw Sorbi. Contacts from Oleksandrivka were not very optimistic.”
“Mattia Sorbi works as a war correspondent for the RAI television station, among others. We know him from Kharkiv, where the reporter reported on the course of the war as a one-man team.”
“Freelancers like Sorbi deliver pictures and reports from the Ukraine and take high risks. Maybe someone can give hints: Is Mattia Sorbi alive? Is he wounded, in captivity?”
The news of the missing Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi was also spread on Twitter:
Date and place of disappearance: Kherson region, direction village. OleksandrivkaCircumstances of disappearance: unknown, previously – abduction
If you have information on the whereabouts of MATTIA SORBI, please send the information to "FLASH" viber://pa?chatURI=flash_molniya
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 8, 2022
⚡️ ATTENTION! SEARCH!!!
Disappeared: MATTIA SORBI
Age: 43 years old (born 1979)Height: 165 cmBody Type: AverageHair: dark brownStatus: war reporterLocation: Italy, MilanWas wearing: the inscription on the clothes "PRESS"Distinguishing marks: wears glasses
— Malinda 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇵🇱 🇨🇦 (@TreasChest) September 8, 2022
@ItalyMFA @ItalyinRussia @italyinukr HELP Mattia Sorbi! https://t.co/VGJxhQxP3b pic.twitter.com/qwyNinVhBb
— C̶o̶v̶i̶d̶ Scuola! (@ScuolaNoCovid) September 8, 2022
Sembra che non si abbiano più notizie di un corrispondente italiano dal fronte ucraino, Mattia Sorbi. Sulla stampa italiana non se ne parla. https://t.co/APgtA5jKl2
— enzoⓂ️azza (@enzomazza) September 7, 2022
If you know anything about the fate of the reporter Mattia Sorbi – please let us know🙏https://t.co/f00FmmkJhb
— Liza Clinical Wizard (@lizaclinwizard) September 6, 2022
In similar news, Russian YouTuber and blogger, “kamikadzedead”, also known as Kamikaze D, real name Dmitry Sergeevich Ivanov has seen a criminal case launched against him for fake news on the Russian Army, as reported on Thursday, September 8.
