By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 21:33

President of Kosova Vjosa Osmani pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death. Image: Vjosa Osmani/Facebook

Vjosa Osmani, the President of Kosova, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death.

Speaking on social media, Kosova’s Vjosa Osmani said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a true leader and an extraordinary woman who dedicated her life to service for her country.

“The people of Kosovo are profoundly saddened by the news of her passing.”

Her statement read: “The people of the Republic of Kosovo, along with millions of people around the world, are deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth led the United Kingdom with zeal, grace and humility, and placed service and duty to her country above all else. She was a true leader and an extraordinary woman.”

She added: “Her Majesty’s death marks the end of an era as the longest-serving monarch in UK history, but Elizabeth the Great’s legacy will continue to inspire generations.

“The people of the United Kingdom came to our aid in our darkest days, so today we share with a heavy heart this tremendous loss along with the Royal Family and all citizens of the United Kingdom.”

The people of Kosovo reacted to their president’s tribute.

“May she rest in peace, God bless.”

“Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth,” another person said.

Another person wrote on Facebook: “Sincere condolences to you and to the United Kingdom and to all English society for the loss of a precious friend of ours.”