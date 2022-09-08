By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 10:01

LOOK: Pictures released following light aircraft crash next to CV-800 road in Alicante. Image: @BomberosDipuALC

PICTURES circulating online show the aftermath of a light aircraft crash next to CV-800 road in Alicante, which injured two people.

Two people onboard a Spanish light aircraft crashed into an area of ​​vegetation next to the CV-800 regional road in Alicante on Wednesday, September 7.

The two passengers, men aged 55 and 63, both suffered separate head injuries and various bruises after they attempted to land at the Mutxamel Aerodrome, located in the municipality of Mutxamel, 10 Km North of the city of Alicante, in the heart of the Costa Blanca, which is accessible via the AP-7 motorway.

Following the crash-landing, the pilot and passenger were transported to the San Juan de Alicante hospital after emergency services were contacted.

Ivan Castro Palacios shared pictures of the down aircraft, alongside the caption: “#Aircraft accident this afternoon in the vicinity of #Mutxamel #LEMU Aerodrome, in #Alicante. The plane, model #Aerospool #SportCruiser and registration #ECZXG, was participating in the Vuelta Aérea a España. The 2 occupants were slightly injured. 07-09-22.”

#AccidenteAéreo esta tarde en las inmediaciones del Aeródromo de #Mutxamel #LEMU, en #Alicante. El avión, modelo #Aerospool #SportCruiser y matrícula #ECZXG, participaba en la Vuelta Aérea a España. Los 2 ocupantes han resultado heridos leves. 07-09-22 pic.twitter.com/56LNOTpr7c — Iván Castro Palacios (@ivancp25) September 7, 2022

The Alicante Firefighters Consortium wrote: “Light aircraft accident in Mutxamel this afternoon, fortunately, the pilot was able to get out unharmed by his own means. We went there to check the aircraft and ensure that there was no fire due to fuel spills and remove batteries 🚒🛫💪.”

Accidente de avioneta en Mutxamel esta tarde, afortunadamente el piloto pudo salir ileso por sus propios medios. Nos presentamos allí para revisar el aparato y asegurar que no surgiera incendio por derrames de combustibles y quitar baterías 🚒🛫💪#bomberos #cpba #siempreatulado pic.twitter.com/xNOPwGSlwA — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) September 7, 2022

The accident follows the tragic death of a 74-year-old man on the AP-7 in Benissa, Alicante.

The family of the man mourned his sudden death after he died at the wheel of his car.

