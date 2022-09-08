By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 September 2022 • 9:15

Betina von Hohendorff: Love and rejection ­the biggest feelings of the universe. Image - Betina von Hohendorff

Everyone wants to be loved, and studies show that people are more afraid of rejection than of death. We live in a world where ‘lying’ and self­deception are the ‘new way of life’.

We get our hopes up and become dependent on likes on social networks, matches on Tinder etc… This leads to the fact that people live in relationships having the zero-pair as an option until they find something better just to not be alone.

That’s why we allow ourselves to get back into relationships where we are options or we look for options so that we are not alone. Look in the mirror; you are no longer the rejected child. You are now an adult, with the opportunity to decide what is known as: The free referee.

You have the power to reshape your life. You can’t expect love from someone else when you don’t know how to love yourself.

My advice:

Love yourself first

See your body as a temple, not as a playground

Be priceless and don’t sell yourself to everyone.

Love,

Betina

www.mindovers.com

0034­699 327 363

