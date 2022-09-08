Nicole King Marbella Moments: Anyone for Croquet?

By Nicole King • 08 September 2022 • 7:47

A fine turn-out of players for the 1st Croquet tournament

APPARENTLY, Croquet is the new ‘in’ thing in Marbella or at least it will be if Beatriz Crawford has anything to do with it. Such is her investment in sharing the benefits of playing this sport that she organised and sponsored the first Croquet Tournament at the Guadalmina Golf Club, to encourage the existing players and entice more.

I first met Beatriz some eight years ago in her role as President of the Marbella Ladies Golf Association but nowadays, although still passionate about golf, she has discovered something in Croquet that she likes so much that she’s even moved house to be near Guadalmina where she plays.

The appeal for this sport makes sense and is ideal for our community: it can be surprisingly competitive and demanding or very laid back; depending entirely on the players. Each game takes approximately an hour and is perfect for all ages and men and women alike.

You don’t have to be very skilled but a good strategy can go a long way. Obviously the more dexterous the players and the more tactics employed, the more satisfaction. Above all it is a social sport that doesn’t take up an entire morning or afternoon like golf does. This makes it easier to take that social break with friends and for those who are a little older, a less strenuous activity in which to participate and enjoy the fresh air.

I went along with my camera to the Guadalmina Golf Club to the prize­giving ceremony and cocktail to capture moments of this first tournament for posterity, which you can first see tonight in this week’s Marbella Now #MN363 on RTV Marbella at 11pm, also via streaming and then available online. I think you’ll enjoy the event and ‘meeting’ Beatriz. I personally feel very proud for her: the trophies were impressive as was the turn­out, catering and service; we were even serenaded by a harp player to add to the already elegant ambiance. This is undeniably the start of something that holds much promise.

You’ll also get to meet another colourful Marbella character: Miriam Lopez, sister of Spanish singing star Mari Trini (RIP). Miriam ­ as you will see in tonight’s programme, is exuberant about her newfound passion for croquet and is another perfect example of how finding the right sport can really improve someone’s quality of life; giving them that all important purpose with something to look forward to.

If you’ve never played Croquet before no worries, Marian Velasco is the teacher at Guadalmina who gives lessons on how to play and understand the nuances of the game; with the intention of getting you on the court from the very first moment.

As a final note I’d like to congratulate Beatriz on this initiative and invite you all to share this information with your family and friends. Beatriz has gone ‘all­out’ to bring this sport to our awareness, but the next step is up to us, so please do ‘play along’.

