Operation Unicorn: A protocol outlining what would happen if the Queen dies in Scotland

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 18:14

Image of Balmoral castle in Scotland. Credit: Google maps - John McKenzie

A protocol called Operation Unicorn exists which will be executed should Her Majesty the Queen die in Scotland.

Operation Unicorn is a plan that outlines what would happen if the Queen dies in Scotland. Details about Operation Unicorn were first reported to the public in 2019, although the first-ever mention of the codename was made in the Scottish Parliament’s online papers in 2017.

Once the death has been made public, Holyrood Palace, St Giles’ Cathedral, and the Scottish Parliament will serve as the focal point of gatherings. A condolence book will be open to the public, set up at the latter location.

Parliamentary business will be suspended immediately for at least six parliamentary days, in order to allow authorities to prepare for the funeral. The parliament will then prepare a motion of condolence within 72 hours of reconvening.

The Queen’s coffin will first lie in repose at Holyrood Palace, followed by a service of reception at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Following this, the coffin would then be transported to Waverley station and then taken by the Royal Train to London if possible.

Otherwise, the coffin would be taken by plane to London and welcomed by the prime minister and cabinet ministers.

