Operation Unicorn: A protocol outlining what would happen if the Queen dies in Scotland

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 18:14
Image of Balmoral castle in Scotland.
Credit: Google maps - John McKenzie
Operation Unicorn is a plan that outlines what would happen if the Queen dies in Scotland. Details about Operation Unicorn were first reported to the public in 2019, although the first-ever mention of the codename was made in the Scottish Parliament’s online papers in 2017.
Once the death has been made public, Holyrood Palace, St Giles’ Cathedral, and the Scottish Parliament will serve as the focal point of gatherings. A condolence book will be open to the public, set up at the latter location.
Parliamentary business will be suspended immediately for at least six parliamentary days, in order to allow authorities to prepare for the funeral. The parliament will then prepare a motion of condolence within 72 hours of reconvening.
The Queen’s coffin will first lie in repose at Holyrood Palace, followed by a service of reception at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Following this, the coffin would then be transported to Waverley station and then taken by the Royal Train to London if possible.
Otherwise, the coffin would be taken by plane to London and welcomed by the prime minister and cabinet ministers.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.