PM Liz Truss says nation shocked at the loss of the Queen

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 September 2022 • 20:25

Liz Truss . Image: Clicksbox/Shutterstock.com

Liz Truss, the UK’s Prime Minister, has spoken about the nation’s shock at the loss of their queen.

Speaking outside number 10 Downing Street on Thursday, September 8, Truss said that she was devastated at the news of the Queen’s passing saying it was only two days ago that she swore her into office.

Saying that the Queen was a personal inspiration not only for her but the nation as a whole, she described Queen Elizabeth II as a rock that had led the nation to what it is today.

Dedicated until the end of her life, she said she was a role model for everyone.

Speaking about her many years as the head of state, Truss said that the Queen was the “spirit of Britain”. She added that she provided the strength the country needed to get through the many tough times it has seen over her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen she said was also instrumental in taking the idea of the Commonwealth to the world, building it into the amazing organisation that it is today.

Most of all she said, Queen Elizabeth II filled the role with grace and dignity, at all times holding her head high and never letting the country down.

Finally, she said that Queen Elizabeth II will be missed, but that she will work with King Charles to build on his mother’s legacy.

