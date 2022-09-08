Polkadot and SupertideFi are Altcoins to invest in during the crypto winter

By EWN • 08 September 2022 • 12:13

The cryptocurrency sector as a whole is beginning to accept the possibility that the bear market will continue for some time. Even though this can sound like bad news to some people, it also presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for others, notably those who invest in cryptocurrencies in the long run. Due to the low price of cryptocurrencies, investors can now afford to buy in quantity, and with the right altcoin, they can expect a significant return on investment (ROI).

Extensive research into the cryptocurrency industry suggests that, for many reasons, Polkadot (DOT) and SupertideFi (SPT) are miles ahead of the other alternative cryptocurrencies on the market. In this article, we take a comprehensive look at both alternative cryptocurrencies.

Polkadot (DOT) – The Open-Source Protocol

Polkadot (DOT) is an open-source, sharded multichain protocol that enables the cross-chain transmission of any data or asset type, not only tokens. It also ensures the connection and security of a network of specialised blockchains. Polkadot (DOT) is a hub that makes blockchain networks interoperable, addressing a significant issue in the cryptocurrency industry.

Polkadot (DOT) works as an ideal environment and a foundation to support a decentralised web owned by its users and to facilitate the establishment of new applications, institutions, and services. Its primary goal is to make the creation of new applications as easy as possible.

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, plays a crucial role and enables various ecosystem-wide transactions. Staking for operations and security, network governance, and the purchase of bonding tokens to join parachains are just some of the crypto-related activities made possible by DOT. DOT is a well-known token within the crypto community and is traded on several major exchanges, such as Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, Coinbase, and Kucoin.

SupertideFi (SPT) – The Uncharted DeFi

To help crypto aficionados capitalise on the advantages of DeFi and build wealth and financial security, SupertideFi is a new cryptocurrency focused on the vast, uncharted DeFi industry. In spite of the growing popularity of blockchain technology, specific use cases are required to secure a significant market share. Cross-chain decentralised applications and decentralised token bridges are functionalities that would provide a plethora of options for traders to spread their capital over various blockchains in response to market fluctuations.

SupertideFi is an accessible entry point to many existing DeFi use cases, bringing them together to form a cohesive and potent DeFi system. SupertideFi will initially be released on the BNB Smart Chain and will use its SPT token. There are plans to release SPT on the Ethereum, Solana, and Tron networks in the future. SupertideFi gives users of blockchains with the most significant DeFi investments access to a wide selection of practical applications for managing their cryptocurrency assets.

The SupertideFi network offers total on-chain liquidity, which can be used on smart contracts. The SupertideFi token can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies on the selected blockchains at cheap commission rates. The SupertideFi bridge allows you to trade SPT from ETH to BSC, SOL, and TRON if you’re looking for a faster and more affordable alternative to the ETH chain.

