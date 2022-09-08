By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 20:39
President Zelenskyy of Ukraine extends "sincere condolences" following death of The Queen Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
President Zelenskyy of Ukraine paid his tribute to the Queen after the heartbreak felt around the world on Thursday, September 8 following the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died:
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The Queen died surrounded by the majority of her family, who travelled up to be by her side.
Following the announcement President Zelenskyy of Ukraine took to his official Twitter account to post:
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022
Following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, early indicators of her declining health were visible earlier this year.
