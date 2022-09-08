By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 8:19

Putin mocks the US' "waning dominance" and inability of Western elites amid rising tensions. Image: @mfa_russia/Twitter

THE president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has openly mocked the “waning dominance” of the US and the inability of Western elites in its attempts to ‘aggressively’ force behaviour on other nations.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to social media on Thursday, September 8 to share comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the US, where he mocked Joe Biden’s country for its “waning dominance.”

“💬 President #Putin: The waning dominance of the US, stubborn unwillingness, inability of the Western elites to see, let alone recognise objective facts, acted as catalyst for Western sanctions frenzy & aggressive attempts to force the Western mode of behaviour on other nations,” the account wrote alongside a picture of the country’s leader.

The comments from President Putin led to multiple social media users having their say.

The claims from Putin come after Russia looked to strengthen ties with China, as the Russian president welcomed the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

Speaking during the meeting on Wednesday, September 7, President of Russia Vladimir Putin wished his “Chinese friends and all Chinese comrades a successful 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.”