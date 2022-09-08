UPDATE: Memphis gunman arrested after shooting random victims and live streaming on Facebook Close
Putin mocks the US’ “waning dominance” and inability of Western elites amid rising tensions

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 8:19

Putin mocks the US' "waning dominance" and inability of Western elites amid rising tensions. Image: @mfa_russia/Twitter

THE president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has openly mocked the “waning dominance” of the US and the inability of Western elites in its attempts to ‘aggressively’ force behaviour on other nations.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to social media on Thursday, September 8 to share comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the US, where he mocked Joe Biden’s country for its “waning dominance.”

“💬 President #Putin: The waning dominance of the US, stubborn unwillingness, inability of the Western elites to see, let alone recognise objective facts, acted as catalyst for Western sanctions frenzy & aggressive attempts to force the Western mode of behaviour on other nations,” the account wrote alongside a picture of the country’s leader.

The comments from President Putin led to multiple social media users having their say.

One person noted: “Rising #ColdWar/#Geopolitical tensions between the most powerful #Nuclear-armed superpowers of the #East & of the #West update: #Russia🇷🇺-#UnitedStates🇺🇸”

Another person said: “The solution is very simple. Russia’s unconditional surrender. With the club of old alcoholics in the Kremlin, this will no longer work. They must leave.”

“If you’re so disgusted with western style, what are your kids doing here? Get out of here,” said another person.

While another person wrote: “Blah blah blah, I’m a big child and I’m not responsible for my actions blah blah blah an older kid made me do it.”

The claims from Putin come after Russia looked to strengthen ties with China, as the Russian president welcomed the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

Speaking during the meeting on Wednesday, September 7, President of Russia Vladimir Putin wished his “Chinese friends and all Chinese comrades a successful 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

