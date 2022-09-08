By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 12:04

Russian forces accused of kidnapping Ukraine's Kakhovka City Council secretary Credit: Facebook Каховська міська територіальна громада

Russian forces reportedly kidnapped the Ukraine’s Kakhovka City Council secretary Irina Goncahrova and her husband, on September 6.

The news of Russian forces allegedly kidnapping Ukraine’s Kakhovka City Council secretary and her husband was shared on the council’s official Facebook page:

“War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilians continue in Kakhovka community.”

“On September 6, the armed military of the Russian Federation took away from their apartment the Secretary of the Kakhovka City Council Iryna GONCHAROVA (born in 1970) and her husband Volodymyr STUPIN (born in 1965).”

“Currently, Iryna Goncharova and Volodymyr Stupin are being held in Nova Kakhovka at the police station.”

In addition, they shared a follow up post that read:

“Dear residents of the Kakhovka community‼️‼️”

“You are all witnesses to the mass crimes of the Russian occupiers on our land. Every day they break into our homes, loot, take away our parents, husbands, sons, even women.”

“They torture, keep them in the basement for weeks, humiliate. Not everyone comes out of there alive.

DO NOT BE SILENT!!!!”

“This information concerns not only public people. It is very important for all residents of the temporarily occupied territories to know.”

“PUBLICITY IS NEEDED IN ORDER NOT TO DISAPPEAR IN THE EXECUTION PIT.”

“We once again emphasize the importance of providing information on the facts of abduction of our people by the Russian military.”

“Please send private messages with information about abductions of your relatives or friends.

Currently, seven residents of the Kakhovka community are in the basements and torture chambers of the occupation authorities.”

Chistyakov Oleksandr – since 10.08

Panchuk Valeriy – since 22.08

Seredyn Volodymyr – since 25.08

Andriy Mikhovich – since 25.08

Panchuk Yuriy – since 28.08

Serov Vitaliy – from 31.08

Goncharova Irina – from 06.09

Stupin Volodymyr – since 06.09

“The publications posted on the official page of the Kakhovka community, which provide data on the crimes of Russians against our community residents – violence against people, mass abductions, torture in basements, theft of property, attempts to create fictitious administrative structures – are fully recorded by the SBU and other law enforcement agencies and will have absolutely devastating criminal consequences in the end.”

“DO NOT BE SILENT‼️‼️.”

The news comes after reports of missing Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi, believed to be in Ukraine’s Kherson region, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

