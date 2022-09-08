By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 22:19
Russian President Vladimir Putin issues statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Luca Perra/Shutterstock.com
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, issued a statement on Thursday, September 8.
The Russian dictator said via the Kremlin Telegram channel: “Your Majesty, Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.
“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”
