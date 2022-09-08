By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 13:30

Spain's Madrid Municipal Police get a new look with €6.8M uniform Credit: Ayuntamiento de Madrid

The Municipal Police of Madrid, Spain have had a new uniform approved by the Governing Board with a multi-annual expenditure of €6.8 million, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

Spain’s Madrid Municipal Police’s new uniform design will have the best ergonomic and protective conditions, improving the technical characteristics of the current garments, together with the necessary visibility and aesthetics.

The contract will be made up of five lots, one for each type of uniform garment: waterproof anorak, waterproof trousers, cold weather jacket, long-sleeved shirt polo shirt and short-sleeved shirt polo shirt.

The Municipal Government Board today agreed to authorise the contract for the supply of garments to renew the uniforms of the Madrid Municipal Police force, with a multi-year expenditure of more than 6.8 million euros, according to Inmaculada Sanz, Councillor for Security and Emergencies and spokesperson for the City Council.

The particularities of the service provided by the Municipal Police, its conditions, and the intensive use of the clothes, make the supply of this clothing necessary, with a design that is essential to achieve the best ergonomic and protective conditions, complemented with the necessary visibility and aesthetics required for the functions carried out by the agents.

The awarding of this supply contract will be made through an open procedure. The contract will have a duration of six months, with a first delivery of garments within a maximum period of four months after it is formalised and a second delivery two months after the first.

For the first time, the uniforms of the Madrid Municipal Police will include the Spanish flag (on the back of the collar), as well as the regional ensign.

The new uniforms will also present a notable change in their sizing, with smaller sizes than those previously used, given the evolution of the “anthropometric physical profiles of municipal officers, both men and women.”

