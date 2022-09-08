By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 14:14

St Petersburg Municipal Deputies call for Russia's State Duma to accuse Putin of treason Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

The Council of Smolninskoye Municipal Formation (MF) in St Petersburg has decided to call on Russia’s State Duma deputies to bring charges of treason against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to dismiss him from office for starting the Ukraine war.

The news of St Petersburg Municipal Deputies calling for Russia’s State Duma to accuse Putin of treason was reported by Dmitry Palyuga, a deputy of the Smolninskoye municipality.

“The Smolninskoye Municipal Council decided to address the State Duma with a proposal to bring charges of treason against President Putin in order to remove him from office.”

“The decision was supported by a majority of the deputies present.”

“The text of the appeal itself.”

Сам текст обращения pic.twitter.com/QrMoFkC9Xa — Дмитрий Палюга (@dmitry_palyuga) September 7, 2022

“We believe that President Putin’s decision to launch an EWS is detrimental to the security of Russia and its citizens. In this connection, we ask you, as a member of the State Duma, to propose charges of treason against the Russian president to remove him from office,” the appeal reads.

The texts also mentions the war is killing “young able-bodied” Russian citizens, the Russian economy is suffering, NATO is expanding eastwards and Ukraine is getting new weapons (although Putin called one of the goals of the invasion the “demilitarisation” of the country).

Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Smolninskoe MPs sent an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop the war and resign. They also wanted to hold an anti-war rally in St Petersburg, but the city authorities refused to approve it.

The news follows President Vladimir Putin ordering the creation of new large all-season seaside resorts in Russia, in a bid to boost tourism despite the ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.