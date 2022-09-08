By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 10:22

Tributes pour in following sudden death of US comedian David A. Arnold aged 54. Image: Bryan Behar/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, September 8, following the news that US comedian David A. Arnold had died suddenly aged 54.

Netflix comedian David A. Arnold has died suddenly aged 54, according to his family. He died of “natural causes” while on tour.

Arnold starred in two Netflix specials and was part of the Fuller House writing team.

A statement from his family, which was released to the LA Times, read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold.

“David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes.

“Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Tributes flooded social media.

Bryan Behar wrote: “Devastated to hear of the passing of David A. Arnold. He was a beloved member of our Fuller House writing team, one of the funniest comedians I’ve ever seen & an all-around wonderful man. David was finally experiencing the fruits of decades of work. May his memory be a blessing.

“Plus, there was no one who loved his wife and daughters more than David. My prayers of healing and comfort go out to them during this time of unbearable sadness.”

Plus, there was no one who loved his wife and daughters more than David. My prayers of healing and comfort go out to them during this time of unbearable sadness. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 8, 2022

“RIP to David A Arnold, who passed away suddenly at the age of 54. He was the current showrunner of Nickelodeon’s ongoing live-action series “That Girl Lay Lay”, which I believe was recently renewed. Just awful news,” one person said about the comedian.

RIP to David A Arnold, who passed away suddenly at the age of 54 He was the current showrunner of Nickelodeon's ongoing live action series "That Girl Lay Lay", which I believe was recently renewed. Just awful news. pic.twitter.com/gPGlHpBMl4 — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) September 8, 2022

Another person said: “We keep losing black comics and at such an alarming rate. Jak Knight’s death was rough then came Teddy Ray and now David A. Arnold. The man was just now getting his flowers and respect he had BEEN DUE. Rest well. This hurt seemingly doesnt stop.”

We keep losing black comics and at such an alarming rate. Jak Knight's death was rough then came Teddy Ray and now David A. Arnold. The man was just now getting his flowers and respect he had BEEN DUE. Rest well. This hurt seemingly doesnt stop. — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) September 8, 2022

“I am really heartbroken right now .. for his wife and daughters and all the fans he’s brought laughter to including myself 💔😭 #RipDavidArnold. Thank you for sharing your gift with us while you were here. @DavidAArnold,” wrote another person on Twitter.

I am really heartbroken right now .. for his wife and daughters and all the fans he’s brought laughter to including myself 💔😭 #RipDavidArnold. Thank you for sharing your gift with us while you were here. @DavidAArnold — 🔥🧊 (@SaluteMeIm_Esha) September 8, 2022

Another person said: “I’m absolutely stunned to hear David A. Arnold passed. We just watched his Netflix specials again this weekend. Wow! RIP @DavidAArnold 🙏🏾”

I’m absolutely stunned to hear David A. Arnold passed. We just watched his Netflix specials again this weekend. Wow! RIP @DavidAArnold 🙏🏾 — Kendell Dorsey (@kendell_dorsey) September 8, 2022

While another person wrote: “@TiffanyDCross @DavidAArnold was just on your show Saturday past and now folk are saying he died. I’m not believing until you confirm it.”

@TiffanyDCross @DavidAArnold was just on your show Saturday past and now folk are saying he died. I’m not believing until you confirm it. — Twiz (@TheMrWednesday) September 8, 2022

The sudden death of David A. Arnold comes after another one was reported on Thursday, September 8.

Former rugby international and popular sports commentator Willie Los’e died suddenly at the age of 55.

His family said: “The Los’e whānau would like to thank Karl Te Nana, Bailey Mackey and World Rugby boss Steve Jamieson for contacting us directly from South Africa this morning relating to the sudden passing of our brother Willie.

“We ask that as a whānau, we be given time to process and work through our devastating loss and the logistics of repatriation of our brother, father, uncle, son home. We are awaiting details from Cape Town.

“Thanks to Steve Jamieson who has spoken to the New Zealand High Commission, who will be heading to Cape Town tomorrow to help with the repatriation of Willie’s body to bring him home to Aotearoa.

“We as a whānau are thankful to all Willie’s friends from around the world who have sent their condolences and support.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.