By Euro Weekly News Media • 08 September 2022 • 7:00

The Euro Weekly News sponsors walking football for 2022-2023 season

Walkingfooty.com are happy to announce the Euro weekly news as our new sponsors for season 22-23, for both the Over 50 and Over 60 leagues.

The Euro Weekly News have long been supporters of our sport and league chairman Steve Lynton said “This is fantastic news for our sport, we see our new partnership with the Euro weekly news as a superb fit, they have supported us since the beginning and with their continued support and the exposure that it will give us, this relationship and our sport will grow even stronger”.

The owners of the Euro weekly news Michel and Steven Eusden commented, “People often ask both Steven and I why we personally and professionally endorse walking football – the reason is quite simple – it ticks all of the boxes for the majority of our friends/family and readers alike. It’s a great community builder – it’s competitive- it’s great for everyone’s health – it suits the climate and the age group. What is there not to like? An absolute winner for everyone concerned – I would just like to see a few more teams in the league – so if you have some spare time on your hands and are looking to make some great friends in your adopted land then call Gray Salt today – you might be the next Georgie Best of the Costa… Michel x.”

Pre-season continues this week, with two newcomers to the Euro Weekly News over 50 league competing for the first time. Boca seniors competa make the journey to Mijas Costa where they face El Cañadon. All teams are due back in pre season training, and with the walking dead, Malaga, AC Benahavis and Cañadon from the west Costa del sol and Torrox Tornadoes, Aston Viñuela, Boca seniors Competa and new boys Nerja Utd competing this year, all from the East Costa del sol, walking football is in a fantastic place.

For all other news please visit walkingfooty.com on Facebook. (Photo Steve Lynton and please attach one of the Euesdens).