The nation mourns the loss of the Queen following her death aged 96

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 19:57

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the death of the Queen, who died on Thursday, September 8, following recent health concerns.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Tributes from celebs, politicians and the public poured into social media:

