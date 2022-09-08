By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 19:57

The nation mourns the loss of the Queen following her death aged 96 Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the death of the Queen, who died on Thursday, September 8, following recent health concerns.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Tributes from celebs, politicians and the public poured into social media:

He held it together magnificently. Although when the tears filled his eyes it broke me. #RIPQueenElizabeth — David Foxx (@thatfoxxybloke) September 8, 2022

Incredible sad to hear of the passing of The Queen.

An incredible woman who has inspired millions with her grace and poise.

Rest in peace ma’am. You will be deeply missed.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal family 🤲🏽 https://t.co/RmmmLBq22u — 𝑫𝒓 𝑵𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒇 (@DrNighatArif) September 8, 2022

The Queen has died. She was a marvel of dedication to the office thrust upon her by destiny and never wavered in her sense of duty and decorum. We shall not see her like again. — JN Hansen (@hansen_jn) September 8, 2022

Thank you – for being our Colonel – a Rifleman's Queen pic.twitter.com/wcdAQtWE4E — Alasdair Ross (@AlasdairRoss) September 8, 2022

The Queen. My heart is heavy. 👑#QueenElizabeth — KingKristiAnn 👑 (@OCKatalyst) September 8, 2022

Absolutely shocked! 2 days ago she was meeting the PM and First Minister. The end of a long serving era. Rest in peace #Queen #RIPQueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/JTILUNgGLo — Alex (@acw1_official) September 8, 2022

the queen has died and twt is broken LMAO — atlas ψ (@STARTTHEF1RE) September 8, 2022

The only news on my Twitter for you is the queen. No other news. — Sarah ✨💕 (@trashbandic00t) September 8, 2022

Such a great loss for our nation 🙏 Thank you for your service, and all you have done, long live in the memory our Nobel Queen! https://t.co/lQbYN5ZzFY — David Brook – EUC365 (@DBBrook24) September 8, 2022

RIP Queen Elizabeth we will miss mom😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HliRRjpF2E — BRIAN PRIMË🇺🇬 (@BrianPrime4) September 8, 2022

Wow the queen really passed. Didn’t think that would happen this soon. — Chioma Gabriel (@dearchiomaa) September 8, 2022

Pues ya ha muerto la Queen! — Marina (@aniram_ra) September 8, 2022

Take time for yourself today, my friend — Jamie Grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) September 8, 2022

