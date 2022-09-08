Three Diputacion councillors head inland to visit Relleu and Sella (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 08 September 2022 • 12:55

SELLA VISIT: Mayor Maria Milagro Llinares with the provincial councillors Photo credit: Sella town hall

ALICANTE’S provincial council, the Diputacion, is spending €5.3 million on improvements for Relleu and Sella between 2019 and 2022.

Javier Gutierrez, who heads the Diputacion’s Infrastructure department, recently visited both inland towns accompanied by provincial councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, who heads the Architecture department, and Miguel Angel Sanchez, provincial councillor for the Environment.

Relleu’s mayor Lino Pascual showed the Diputacion contingent round the work now underway on road repairs and widening Calle Cami Vell de Sella.

During the visit, Gutierrez confirmed that future projects will include a car park and improvements to Plaza de la Era.

In Sella, local mayor Maria Milagro Llinares accompanied the councillors as they viewed the new multi-purpose centre currently under construction which has received a €622,700 subsidy via the Diputacion’s Plan Planifica initiative.

As well as receiving €197,000 in 2020 and 2021 from the Mas Cerca (Nearer) Plan, Sella is in line for almost €260,000 this year.

Gutierrez pointed out that Diputacion is investing more than €20 million in Marina Baja towns and villages, compared with the regional government’s €3.2 million.

“These figures make it clear that the Diputacion’s priority is helping smaller towns, demonstrated not only by visits like these, but also with tangible economic resources.

