By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 4:52

Memphis gunman arrested after shooting random victims and live streaming on Facebook

Memphis Police have arrested the active shooter who had been driving around the city randomly shooting members of the public while live-streaming his actions onto social media.

UPDATE: Thursday, September 8 at 04:51am

Memphis Police Department has announced that the suspect who had been driving around the city shooting people at random has been arrested. It is believed he was finally detained in the Ivan Road and Hodge Road area of the Tennessee city.

According to reports on social media – where a user posted a copy of his rap sheet – 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly had been arrested last year and convicted of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison but was released early. His attempted murder & other felony charges were dismissed.

*****UPDATE 9:28 PM****** SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY Ezekiel D. Kelly Please follow our social media platforms for updates. Please avoid the area of Ivan Road & Hodge Road — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

Thursday, September 8 at 02:24am

Memphis Police are currently hunting a suspect who has allegedly been driving around the city and shooting members of the public at random. The individual is allegedly responsible for multiple shootings and is said to be live-streaming his actions on his social media account.

Due to the fact that he is driving around at random, Memphis Police have no way of giving an exact location warning to the public as to the whereabouts of the active shooter in the Tennessee city.

The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black driving a light blue Infiniti. pic.twitter.com/PkblUXJu8v — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Memphis Police is searching for a man who is allegedly driving around the city shooting at people and recording it on social media. The suspect is believed to be driving an Infinity or Nissan. He is considered armed and dangerous.pic.twitter.com/9Q7tUk8Mks — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) September 8, 2022

The 19-year-old male suspect has been identified as Ezekiel Kelly and is thought to be driving a grey Toyota SUV that he carjacked. He is considered armed and dangerous. Footage of one of his shootings is already circulating on Facebook after the suspect streamed it. It is too graphic to be shown here as it shows the moment he kills somebody in cold blood.

Posts on Twitter of the suspect’s Facebook live messages seem to make it very clear that his actions are premeditated. He even speaks of who should carry his casket.

UPDATE: suspect is now believed to be in a grey Toyota SUV. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

UPDATE: the vehicle reportedly has a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.