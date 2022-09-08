BREAKING: Multiple people dead after hostage crisis in Marseille, France Close
By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 0:52

RCMP arrest second suspect wanted in connection with Saskatchewan stabbings

The RCMP has arrested Myles Sanderson, the second of two suspects being hunted in connection with the mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan province.

 

UPDATE: Thursday, September 7 at 0:45

As reported by RCMP Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson, the second suspect being hunted in connection with the mass stabbings in the province, was located and detained near the town of Rosthern, roughly halfway between the cities of Prince Albert and Saskatoon. His arrest occurred at around 3:30pm local time.

The Dangerous Persons Alert has now been removed with the police saying there is no longer any risk to the public as far as this investigation is concerned.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 6 at 8:35pm

RCMP vehicles have been observed heading at full speed towards the James Smith community in Saskatchewan province, Canada. A member of the public uploaded a video they shot which shows several police cars passing them.

It is suspected that there might have been a sighting or a report of Myles Sandersonin the area. He is on the run after a mass stabbing incident that took place on Sunday, September 4, and he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Another user posted footage of police vehicles barricading the entrance into the James Cree Nation.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 6 at 01:45am

It has been reported in an update to the Dangerous person Alert from Melfort RCMP that Damien Sanderson, one of the two suspects being hunted in connection with the mass stabbings in Saskatchewan province has been found dead. It is suspected – though not verified – that his injuries were not self-inflicted.

The RCMP said that his brother Myles Sanderson – the other suspect – could also be injured and in need of medical attention. They advised members of the public to take appropriate precautions and to not approach suspicious persons. Any information about the suspect should be passed to the local police, or to emergencies by calling 911 they added.

 

UPDATE: Monday, September 5 at 11:20pm

In a press conference held by Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the Commanding Officer of Saskatchewan RCMP, she announced that the two suspects being hunted in connection with yesterday’s stabbing incident have both been charged with first-degree murder.

The two men – Myles Sanderson and Damien Sanderson – are still on the run, and Blackmore urged the public to remain vigilant. She insisted that the force is taking every possibility to bring the wanted men into custody.

Another incident occurred today in the same region, with the police investigating after shots were fired at Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan. Armed men are reportedly at large following this event.

UPDATE: Monday, September 5 at 6:15pm

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led the tributes today, Monday, September 5, to those deceased in the mass stabbing incident that occurred in Saskatchewan province on Sunday, September 4. He also praised the work of first responders in attending to the victims at the locations across James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.

Saskatchewan RCMP is still on the trail of the two suspects but as yet, there has been no update from the force.

In Europe, tributes were led by Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. She expressed her horror at the attacks and said she hoped the suspects will be apprehended soon.

UPDATE: Monday, September 5 at 3:40am

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the Commanding Officer of Saskatchewan RCMP, has released a full statement on behalf of the force, informing the public of the details surrounding the mass stabbing incidents that occurred earlier in the day.

The full statement can be read here.

Monday, September 5 at 00:35am

Canadian police have confirmed this evening, Sunday, September 4, that at least 10 people have been killed in a mass stabbing incident in the province of Saskatchewan. Another 15 individuals have reportedly also been hospitalised as a result of the attacks that took place in 13 different locations.

According to the police, the stabbings occurred on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said that some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects, while others seem to have been attacked at random.

Posting on its official Twitter account, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that early indications show that the victims were probably all attacked randomly. They named two suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

These two main suspects are currently being hunted by Canadian law enforcement officers. The RCMP in the city of Melfort has issued a Dangerous Person Alert. They warned the public to be on the lookout for the two men suspected of committing these crimes.

“We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers”, they stressed.

Scott Moe, the Premier of Saskatchewan tweeted @PremierScottMoe: “I want to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Saskatchewan to all of the family and friends of the victims of today’s horrific attacks”.

“I also want to thank the RCMP and other police services for the efforts they are making to apprehend the attackers and protect the public and thank all the first responders and health care professionals who are treating numerous victims”, he continued.

___________________________________________________________

