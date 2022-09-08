By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 14:49

WATCH: UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's car blocked by Ukraine peace activists Credit Twitter: @SW83960685

Ukraine peace activists in London, blocked the UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s car, claiming the current Russian-Ukraine war was provoked.

Video footage of the Ukraine peace activists blocking Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s car was shared on Twitter:

“In London Ukraine peace activists block Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s car.”

“They claim that Kiev, backed by Washington and London, has been waging an unprovoked war of aggression against the people of Donbass since 2014.”

Another user responded: “Wow 🤩 that’s absolutely magic we are not all zombies !!! 🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️”

Wow 🤩 that’s absolutely magic we are not all zombies !!! 🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️ — anna knnon (@knnon_a) September 8, 2022

The news of UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s car being blocked by Ukrainian peace activistsfollows members of the Ukraine Armed Forces reportedly capturing a Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv operating zone, as reported on September 7.

The original video was posted by military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko on his Telegram channel.

“Oops, what a valuable exchange piece our fighters got in the Kharkiv operating zone – a lieutenant colonel! Well, let’s put it this way – it’s certainly good, but there aren’t many prisoners!”, Oleksandr Kovalenko wrote.

Footage of Ukraine allegedly capturing a Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv was shared on Twitter:

“Lieutenant Colonel of the RF Armed Forces was captured in the Kharkiv direction.”

Lieutenant Colonel of the RF Armed Forces was captured in the Kharkiv direction pic.twitter.com/sa0GnnQ3vq — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 7, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.