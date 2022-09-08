What is Operation Spring Tide, the plan for the Prince of Wales’ accession to the throne

By Chris King • 08 September 2022 • 17:35

Image of Prince Charles. Credit: Wikimedia/Flickr: Prince Charles

A protocol is in place for the Prince of Wales’ accession to the throne, it is called Operation Spring Tide.

In the event of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, a protocol called Operation Spring Tide exists. It is the plan that will be executed for the Prince of Wales’ accession to the throne.

The day after the Queen’s death, the Accession Council would meet at St James’s Palace to proclaim the new monarch. Parliament would meet that evening when MPs would swear allegiance to the new monarch and express condolences for the Queen’s death.

Most parliamentary activities would then be suspended for 10 days. At 3:30pm the new monarch would host the prime minister and the cabinet for an audience. Two days after the Queen’s death, proclamations of the new monarch would be made by the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish administrations.

On the third day after the Queen’s death, the new monarch would receive the motion of condolence at Westminster Hall in the morning and then depart for a tour of the United Kingdom. The new monarch would visit the Scottish parliament and attend a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

On the next day, the new monarch would visit Northern Ireland, where they would receive a motion of condolence at Hillsborough Castle and attend a service at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast.

Seven days after the Queen’s death, the new monarch would visit Wales, receiving a motion of condolence at the Welsh parliament and attending a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

