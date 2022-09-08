Update – President Joe Biden say his thoughts are with the Queen

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 September 2022 • 18:44

Quuen Elizabeth II - Image Anna Jurkovska/Shutterstock.com

18:45 (September 8) – US President Joe Biden has conveyed well wishes in a call to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

According to John Kirby, the National Security Council director for Strategic Communications, Biden was briefed this morning and used the opportunity of a video conference with allies to say: “His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the Queen today and her family.”

He added that he and Dr. Biden are thinking very much about the Queen and the family and the people of the United Kingdom.

18:37 (September 8) – Leaders from across the world have said a little prayer for the Queen, saying their thoughts are with her and her family.

With the family called to the Queen’s bedside on September 8, leaders from across the world have spoken warmly of their wonderful relationship with Queen Elizabeth II who they describe as being “cherished across the world.”

Among the first to send well wishes was Mitch McConnell, the Leader of Republicans in the US Senate. He said: “The queen is an exemplar of steady leadership and a beloved figure around the world. She has been a historic friend of the United States. The decades of her reign have seen a profound deepening of the special relationship between our two countries that has literally changed the world. The queen, the royal family, and all our friends in the United Kingdom have our thoughts and our prayers.”

Following close behind was Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeua, who said: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.”

Reacting to the news of the Queen’s ill health, Australia’s Governor General David Hurley said: “Following news from Buckingham Palace, and on behalf of all Australians, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal family at this time.”

The US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley has also expressed her and the American people’s thoughts saying: “I join the people of the United Kingdom, the United States, and across the world in sending our thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty the Queen and her family.”

Hopefully, with so many world leaders saying a little prayer, the Queen will recover and be with us for many more years to come.

