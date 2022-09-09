By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 14:32

BREAKING: Accession Council will be televised for first time in history when Charles is officially recognised as King. Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

Clarence House has confirmed that the Accession Council will be televised for the first time in history as Charles is officially recognised as King.

Charles will be officially recognised as King in front of millions of TV viewers at the Accession Council on Saturday, September 10 at 10 am, according to official statements on Friday, September 9.

King Charless III will attend the council at State Apartments of St James’s Palace.

A statement added: “The Accession Council will be followed by the Principal Proclamation, which will be read at 11 am from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace.

“The Proclamation will be read by Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms.

“This is the first public reading of the Proclamation.”

A second Proclamation will be read in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange, at midday.

“In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James’s Palace until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”