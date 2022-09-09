Multiple bodies discovered after house shooting incident in Elk Mills, Maryland

BREAKING NEWS: Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies aged 96 Close
By Chris King • 09 September 2022 • 20:06

Five bodies have been discovered after a shooting incident inside a property in Elk Mills, Maryland.

 

A shooting incident occurred this evening, Friday, September 9, in the Elk Mills community in Maryland, Baltimore. Multiple bodies are reported to have been discovered inside a property in Cecil County near the Maryland-Delaware line. They are believed to include two adults and three children.

 

According to local news channels, Lt. Michael Holmes a spokesperson for Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Hebron Court, Elk Mills, about 20 miles from Wilmington, Delaware. Officials confirmed the shooting at around 10:30am.

There is no immediate threat to the public said police sources, and an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

