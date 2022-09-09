By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 12:14

BREAKING NEWS: King Charles III and Camilla prepare to leave Balmoral for London

King Charles III and Camilla are reportedly preparing to leave Balmoral for London, following the death of The Queen, as reported on Friday, September 9.

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, are preparing to leave Balmoral to head to London, where the monarch is expected to address the nation.

Prior to his address, The King is expected to hold an audience with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The public have gathered in droves showing an emotional outpost of support at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace and Windsor.

People have reportedly travelled across the nation to lay flowers, as well as messages of gratitude and of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II.

At noon the bells of St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle will reportedly ring out in tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

In addition, a gun salute in London’s Hyde Park has been arranged with 96 rounds to mark each year of her life.

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom’s website has also launched an online condolence book on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, stating:

“Please send your message of condolence using this form”

“A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”