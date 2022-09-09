BREAKING NEWS: King Charles III boarding private jet from Aberdeen to London

By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 13:32
BREAKING NEWS: Royal Family boarding private jet from Aberdeen to London
King Charles III has reportedly arrived at Aberdeen International Airport whereupon he boarded a private jet to London with Queen Consort Camilla.
King Charles III has been seen climbing the steps of the private jet while conversing with airport staff.
Upon his arrival to London, the monarch is expected to address the nation.
Prior to his address, The King is expected to hold an audience with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The public have gathered in droves showing an emotional outpost of support at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace and Windsor.
People have reportedly travelled across the nation to lay flowers, as well as messages of gratitude and of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II.
At noon the bells of St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle will reportedly ring out in tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.
In addition, a gun salute in London’s Hyde Park has been arranged with 96 rounds to mark each year of her life.
The Royal Family of the United Kingdom’s website has also launched an online condolence book on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, stating:
“Please send your message of condolence using this form”
“A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”
