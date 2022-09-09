Lifesaving help: Free breast cancer screening programme on the Costa del Sol, Spain

By Laura Kemp • 09 September 2022 • 10:38

EL OCEANO: Will host a free healthcare event. Image / El Oceano

FREE breast-cancer screening programme Positively Pink is back with a bang on the Costa del Sol following a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Offering free lifesaving breast, cervical cancer and even prostate screening services, Positively Pink is inviting anyone over the age of 18 who has not been screened in the last year to come along to its free healthcare event on Wednesday, October 5.

Proudly sponsored by the Euro Weekly News, the event at El Oceano will see two nurses from local clinics on hand to offer advice, support and appointments to anyone who wants free breast, cervical and prostate screening.

The event´s organiser, Lorraine Palmer told the EWN she hopes large numbers will come out to take advantage of this lifesaving screening following two years where many people have missed vital health appointments.

She said: “This could be the most important test you have ever had in your life. Now is your chance; please, please come along.”

While the service itself is free, Positively Pink is asking all attendees to pay a small fee of €20 when they book their appointment. Lorraine explained: “When we used to offer the screening completely free we found that a minority of people sadly would not return to collect their results after screening. Not only does this use the charity´s resources but it also takes essential time from the nurses and translators who work to perform the screening and get the results to people in English. This is how we incentivise people to make sure they get their results.”

The event will take place from 11am to 1pm on October 5 and attendees will be given a voucher and an appointment for screening on the spot for clinics in Calahonda and Estepona.

Lorraine said: “If you´ve already been screened in the last year please come along next year but for everyone else please come along, whoever you are and whatever your circumstances.”

