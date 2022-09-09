Harry and Meghan pay tribute to Her Majesty with website blackout gesture

By Chris King • 09 September 2022 • 1:11

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Credit: Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the passing of Her Majesty the Queen by blacking out the home page on their Archewell Foundation website.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute today, Thursday, September 8, to the sad passing of her Majesty the Queen at the age of 96. The landing page of their Archewell Foundation website was turned black, displaying only a simple message that read: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022”.

As a mark of respect, users are no longer able to access any other part of the website, with all links temporarily disabled.

Similarly, Kate and Prince William, and the Royal family, had earlier blacked out their online domains as a mark of respect to the monarch. Messages were instead placed on the respective landing pages.

‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made’, read the Royal Family’s website.

A message on the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall’s website read: ‘This website is temporarily suspended following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’.

Harry and Meghan were in London on Thursday afternoon, where they were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex had to make a hasty trip on his own to Scotland where he was seen arriving by jet at Aberdeen airport at around 6:45pm. He was then driven to the Balmoral estate, reportedly arriving at 7:52pm, almost 90 minutes after his grandmother’s death had been announced.

Meghan remained in London but it was confirmed that she would not be attending the awards ceremony. According to dailymail.co,uk, a source informed them that the Duchess might join her husband at a later date.

The death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch – with 70 years on the throne – brought forth an outpouring of poignant messages across social media platforms after Buckingham Palace released the news at 6:30pm UK time.

