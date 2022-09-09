By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 13:43

EXPLAINER: The line of succession to the throne following Her Majesty the Queen's death. Image: Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the death of Her Majesty the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, people have speculated about the new succession line to the throne.

Here we take a quick look at the new line of succession to the throne following the Queen’s passing.

As previously noted, Prince Charles has now been named His Majesty The King – which makes him the oldest person to ever inherit that title, while Camilla will now be known as Queen Consort.

What about the rest?

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, as the eldest son of Charles, now stands in line as the heir to the throne. Kate would subsequently become Queen Catherine.

It then falls to William and Kate’s children, who experienced a tough day at their new school yesterday after learning about their grandmother ill health and then her subsequent death.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest son, 9-year-old George, would step into the position as second in line to the throne.

In terms of succession, it would then be seven-year-old Charlotte, who becomes the most senior female royal.

Four-year-old Lois, who joined his brother and sister at Lambrook School, one of the UK’s leading independent preparatory schools, is now fourth in line.

Prince Harry, who arrive and left at Balmoral on his own, is still fifth in line to succeed his father.

He is followed by his and Meghan’s two children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, three, who is sixth in line while his baby sister, 15-month-old Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who is seventh in line.

Eight in line is Prince Andrew.

Following the Jeffrie Epstein scandal, which involved a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, The Duke of York was stripped of royal duties, however, he is still eligible to sit on the throne.