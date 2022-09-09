By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 13:03
LIVE: MPs pay tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Commons. Image: Simon Ward Photography/Shutterstock.com
Following her death on Thursday, September 8, MPs are due to pay tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Commons, with a live stream – which you can follow here.
On Thursday, September 8, Liz Truss, the UK’s Prime Minister, spoke about the nation’s shock at the loss of their queen.
Speaking outside number 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she was devastated at the news of the Queen’s passing saying it was only two days ago that she swore her into office.
Saying that the Queen was a personal inspiration not only for her but the nation as a whole, she described Queen Elizabeth II as a rock that had led the nation to what it is today.
