Ominous signs as North Korea passes law to allow pre-emptive nuclear strikes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 September 2022 • 8:25

North Korea Nuclear Weapons - Image Vchal Shutterstock.com

There are once again ominous signs from North Korea as the country passes a law to allow pre-emptive strikes, where it deems the need to protect itself.

The announcement on Friday, September 9 is aimed directly at the United States, which it continues to see as a threat to its people and its government.

Saying that North Korea will pursue nuclear capability as long as nuclear weapons exist on earth, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un said the new law would make its nuclear status “irreversible”.

Observers warn that North Korea appears to be preparing for the resumption of nuclear tests, the first time since 2017. Meetings then with former US President Donald Trump and other world leaders failed to persuade Kim to abandon his weapons development programme.

State news agency KCNA quoted a deputy at the assembly saying the law would consolidate North Korea’s position as a nuclear weapons state. It added that he said it would ensure the “transparent, consistent and standard character” of its nuclear policy.

Speaking in parliament Kim said: “The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons.”

North Korea’s laws had already declared the country a nuclear weapon state, but the new law gives greater clarity on when nuclear weapons could be used. More specifically it says that the country can use these in a pre-emptive strike where it believes it is under threat.

Despite ongoing attempts from South Korea and the US, Kim continues to rebuff efforts saying the countries remain hostile towards his government and the North Korean nation.

The Ominous signs from North Korea come with a return to the cold war following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its accusations of the West posing a risk to its security.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.