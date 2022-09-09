By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 17:25
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia praises Queen Elizabeth II Credit: Alexey Borodin/Shutterstock.com
Speaking on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia stated:
“Your deceased mother was the longest-serving monarch in the Kingdom’s history. Her rule was an epoch when the country’s governmental, economic, social and other spheres developed dynamically.”
“Over the period, Her Majesty remained a symbol of stability, continuity and sustainability of ages-long historical traditions both for her homeland and for the entire European continent.”
“Political leaders and the heads of global powers treated her with great respect. I cherish the warmest memories of her visit to Russia in 1994.”
Speaking on a meeting he had with her during his stay in the United Kingdom in October 2016, the Russian Patriarch recalled:
“I admit that she was a very open-hearted and sociable person, skilled at understanding people, and a specimen of the deepest intellectuality and the highest culture,” as reported by Russian-state news agency TASS.
The news comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to churches across the UK being forced to spring into action as they provide a place of comfort to the public during this difficult time.
