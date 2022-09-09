By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 10:13

Piers Morgan pays beautiful tribute to The Queen "the biggest star of them all" Credit: Twitter @piersmorgan @TalkTV

British journalist Piers Morgan paid a beautiful tribute to The Queen following her death on Thursday September 8.

Piers Morgan shared a touching tribute to The Queen by Lord Dannat on his official Twitter account, stating:

“She was a little bit like a grandmother to the nation… a lovely person.”

“Lord Dannatt tells the touching story of when the Queen offered him a lift so he wouldn’t miss his daughter’s 18th birthday.”

Piers Morgan continued:

“That was the key magical ingredient of the Queen’s popularity – nobody knew what she really felt about politics.

“We just knew that she cared about her country.”

“Piers Morgan says our politicians can learn from the values the Queen represented.”

The journalist gave his final conclusion on Queen Elizabeth II stating:

“My final thoughts tonight on The Queen.”

“She was the biggest star of them all… and tonight that star has left the stage.”

“But what a stage she left, and what a legacy she leaves.”

“Piers Morgan’s touching final tribute of the night to Her Majesty the Queen.”

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom’s website has launched an online condolence book on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as reported on Friday, September 9.

In addition, iconic and beloved British treasure Paddington Bear has paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, September 8.