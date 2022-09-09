By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 12:47

BREAKING: Premier League games OFF this weekend following the Queen's death and fans have reacted. Image: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

THE Premier League have announced that this weekend’s games are off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed,” the Premier League said on Friday, September 9.

It added: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course,” it concluded.

Football fans have reacted to the news.

One person said: “The government said there’s no obligation to call them off and with the heavy schedule of fixtures and the World Cup this decision makes no sense.”

The government said there’s no obligation to call them off and with the heavy schedule of fixtures and the World Cup this decision makes no sense — EFR 🇮🇪 (@Private_Ryan15) September 9, 2022

“This is the wrong decision imo. People’s lives have been put on hold enough over the last few years, and live sport is a tonic for many. As others have pointed out, the Queen loved sport herself. Haven’t spoken to any fan who supported a postponement,” said another person.

This is the wrong decision imo. People's lives have been put on hold enough over the last few years, and live sport is a tonic for many. As others have pointed out, the Queen loved sport herself. Haven't spoken to any fan who supported a postponement https://t.co/jvXFyPSoEg — Liam Corless (@liamcorless) September 9, 2022

Another wrote: “Surely images from grounds up and down the country paying their respects would’ve been a powerful sight to go literally around the world. Now we have nothing.”

Surely images from grounds up and down the country paying their respects would've been a powerful sight to go literally around the world. Now we have nothing. https://t.co/qaus531dqu — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) September 9, 2022

While another person wrote: “Canceling sport to pay respect to a sport-loving monarch feels strange. Communal gatherings – stadiums full of fans honoring her memory, as they did so movingly at West Ham last night – seems a better way of dealing with collective grief.”

Canceling sport to pay respect to a sport-loving monarch feels strange. Communal gatherings – stadiums full of fans honoring her memory, as they did so movingly at West Ham last night – seems a better way of dealing with collective grief. https://t.co/smEEOwvwX8 — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) September 9, 2022

“Idiotic decision,” another said.

“Just kneel for 5 mins, tell everybody to raise up their hands and close their eyes if you must. We don’t deserve this 😭” wrote another person.

just kneel for 5 mins, tell everybody to raise up their hands and close their eyes if you must. We don’t deserve this 😭 https://t.co/nrjKZ6kGXo — The Mysterious And Marvellous Mr H🧠 (@77_Kiah) September 9, 2022

While another wrote: “It’s always football fans that take the hit.. train & hotel tickets for people gone when everyone could have paid respects to her in the grounds.”

It’s always football fans that take the hit.. train & hotel tickets for people gone when everyone could have paid respects to her in the grounds https://t.co/ZAsGYKZUsT — Tyler (@TylerHinsley1) September 9, 2022