By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 14:58

President of Belarus issues statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

THE President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has issued a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking on Friday, September 9, the Belarus President expressed his “condolences to King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Charles III” following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

On his website, the statement said that “on behalf of the Belarusian people President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Charles III, the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms and expressed the words of support to the members of the Royal family in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Lukashenko said: “Her Majesty’s seventy-year reign has been a symbol of true service to her people, and a guarantee of the stability and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms for many years.

“She linked generations who proudly and with dignity overcame the most difficult challenges. Even in the most difficult times Elizabeth II’s statesmanship and authority always made it possible to rise above the political situation.

“The Republic of Belarus deeply respects and responsibly follows Her Majesty’s moral commandment about no alternative to the further progress of mankind on the way of good-neighbourliness and mercy.”

The statement from Lukashenko comes nearly 24 hours after the Queen’s passing and follows one issued by his ally, Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president.

Putin said on Thursday, September 8: “Your Majesty, Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”