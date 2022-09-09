Queen’s beloved corgis look set to be adopted by Prince Andrew

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 September 2022 • 9:40

Queen Elixabeth and Susan - Image [email protected]

Reports suggest that the Queen’s beloved corgis will be adopted by Prince Andrew, although there is no official confirmation as yet.

A new home for the corgis is one of the many details that need to be dealt with on Friday, September 9 following the death of the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth was well known for her love of corgis as well as her other pets and her horses, with the corgis going everywhere with her.

It is believed that she had five dogs at the time of her passing, two corgis Muick and Sandy, a dorgi (a cross between a Dachshund and a Welsh Corgi) called Candy and two cocker spaniels.

Biographer Ingrid Seward told the Express: “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her, they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.”

Pointing out the importance of her pets, Seward said: “She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last.”

Others believe, however, that her pets could be split up with various staff members taking on the animals they know so well. Care of the pets according to author Penny Junor had fallen to the responsibility of her footmen and women.

She said: “Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen’s trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof.

“Both are fond of the dogs, have unfettered access to the Queen and are said to be very close to her.”

Queen Elizabeth’s well-publicised love of corgis goes all the way back to World War II and 1944, when she was gifted her first corgi Susan for her 18th birthday. Since that day the Queen was never without her corgis.

Although the Queen’s beloved corgis look set to be adopted by Prince Andrew, there will no doubt be a long list of staff and family members wishing to take on her beloved pets – a constant reminder of Queen Elizabeth and her true love.

Biographer Ingrid Seward told the Express: “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her, they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.”

Pointing out the importance of her pets, Seward said: “She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last.”

Others believe, however, that her pets could be split up with various staff members taking on the animals they know so well. Care of the pets according to author Penny Junor had fallen to the responsibility of her footmen and women.

She said: “Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen’s trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof.

“Both are fond of the dogs, have unfettered access to the Queen and are said to be very close to her.”

Queen Elizabeth’s well-publicised love of corgis goes all the way back to World War II and 1944, when she was gifted her first corgi Susan for her 18th birthday. Since that day the Queen was never without her corgis.

Although the Queen’s beloved corgis look set to be adopted by Prince Andrew, there will no doubt be a long list of staff and family members wishing to take on her beloved pets – a constant reminder of Queen Elizabeth and her true love.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.