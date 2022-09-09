By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 9:28

Royal Family website launches online condolence book following death of The Queen Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom’s website has launched an online condolence book on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as reported on Friday, September 9.

The Royal Family website’s online condolence book on the death of Queen Elizabeth II states:

“Please send your message of condolence using this form”

“A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”

Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, died aged 96, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

An official tweet from The Royal Family read:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Queen died surrounded by the majority of her family, who travelled up to be by her side.

Flights were delayed at Gatwick Airport after it was announced that Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, has died aged 96, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

Gatwick Airport took to their official Twitter account to post a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II:

“It is with great sadness that we hear the news about Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”