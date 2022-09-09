By Matthew Roscoe • 09 September 2022 • 0:23

Taliban-controlled media posts horrific picture of Queen Elizabeth II following her death. Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Bakhtar News Agency, the official state news agency of the Taliban, has sent shockwaves around the world following the horrific picture published following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Taliban’s state news agency posted a horrific picture of Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96, as reported on Thursday, September 8.

Bakhtar News Agency depicted the Queen as a vampire monster with two protruding teeth and blood stains on her royal robes.

Alongside the picture, the news agency wrote: “Queen Elizabeth II #بریتانیا died at the age of 96. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, 73-year-old Prince Charles, her eldest son, inherited the British throne and became the king of this country.”

Many people on social media were quick to slam the Afghan news agency.

“Taliban’s official @BakhtarNA published the news of death of Queen Elizabeth II @RoyalFamily with a manipulated & insulting photo on Twitter. In this photo, the queen is depicted as a bloodthirsty woman with two protruding teeth & blood stains on her shirt! That is not humanity!” one person wrote.

Habib Khan said: “Taliban’s official media publishes this photoshopped photo of Queen Elizabeth II along with the news of her demise. #QueenElizabeth.”

“Bakhtar News Agency, the official media outlet of the Taliban, published the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death along with a picture of her dressed as a vampire monster. The governments of the world sent messages of condolence and sympathy to the British royal family, but the Taliban’s view of the death of the queen is so violent and hateful,” Mukhtar wafayee said.

Another person wrote: “Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency reported the death of Queen Elizabeth with a distorted picture of the Queen.”

“This is the mentality of terrorists on HM Queen Elizabeth II death, while the world morn her death the terrorists celebrate. Bakhtar News is the Taliban official news,” wrote another person.

The horrific post from the Taliban comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his “sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”

He said on Thursday, September 9: “Your Majesty, Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”