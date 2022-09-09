By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 10:38
The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain issue statement on death of The Queen Credit: Alessia Pierdomenico/Shutterstock.com
The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain’s statement on the death of The Queen read:
“In these lines we would like to express our deepest condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest living monarch in the history of the United Kingdom and a woman who always held her strength in moments of hardship.”
“Since her ascend to the throne in 1952, Elizabeth II has been dedicated to the service of the country and to strengthening international relations.”
“Images of her official visit to Spain in 1988, the visit of the King Felipe and Queen Letizia to United Kingdom in 2017 and other moments that show her care for our country will be forever held in Spanish history and memory.”
“Her care has had an undoubtable impact in the friendliness between the two nations and in the prosperity of their citizens and businesses.”
“Aida García, President of the British Chamber, considers that the death of Queen Elizabeth II “signifies the loss of such an important figure of the 20th and 21st century and that without her such a huge part of recent history would not exist. Her legacy is hugely significant.””
“The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain stands united in the pain of the Royal Family, the British people and the Commonwealth.”
“May her soul rest in peace.”
